Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Međimurje County
  4. Opcina Strigova

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Strigova, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room house in Grabrovnik, Croatia
4 room house
Grabrovnik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 160,000
I24819 Grabrovnik

Properties features in Opcina Strigova, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir