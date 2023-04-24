Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Stomorska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Stomorska, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 290,000
Stomorska, Solta, duplex apartment, 111 m2, 2nd floor, south orientationOn the second floor …

Properties features in Opcina Solta, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir