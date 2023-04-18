Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Smokvica

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Smokvica, Croatia

1 property total found
7 room housein Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Продается дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенный на острове Корчула, всего в 50 м…

Properties features in Opcina Smokvica, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir