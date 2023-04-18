Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Slivno
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Duboka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Duboka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 239,000
3 apartments in the 1st row in Duboka bay near the Pelješko bridge Three apartments are loca…
4 room apartmentin Duba, Croatia
4 room apartment
Duba, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 278,992
Apartment with panoramic sea view, 100 m2, Duba, Slivno The apartment with a net usable area…

Properties features in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir