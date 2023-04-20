Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Međimurje County
  4. Opcina Selnica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Selnica, Croatia

1 property total found
2 room housein Merhatovec, Croatia
2 room house
Merhatovec, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 79,000
Merhatovec, beautiful cottage Beautiful modern cottage of 65.91 m2 near the spa Sv. Martin …

