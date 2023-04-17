Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia

6 properties total found
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
Villa 5 room villain Povlja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
9 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
9 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale is a beautiful three-story house located in a quiet location on the island of Brac.…
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale a beautiful old villa located in the center o…
4 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
4 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale is a house surrounded by untouched nature, located in a small seaside village on th…
2 room housein Selca, Croatia
2 room house
Selca, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Продается участок под застройку 1290 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте на южной стор…

