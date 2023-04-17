Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Selca
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
8 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
8 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 303 m²
€ 849,000
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
Villa 5 room villain Povlja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
9 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
9 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale is a beautiful three-story house located in a quiet location on the island of Brac.…
7 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale a beautiful old villa located in the center o…
4 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
4 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale is a house surrounded by untouched nature, located in a small seaside village on th…
2 room housein Selca, Croatia
2 room house
Selca, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Продается участок под застройку 1290 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте на южной стор…
4 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
4 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 160 m²
€ 600,000
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! House of 160m2, on 2 floors, on a plot of 2…
3 room housein Sumartin, Croatia
3 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 360,000
House for sale in an attractive location by the sea and the beach, living area 112m2 and gar…
Villa 5 room villain Povlja, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 576 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa of 576m2 on a plot of 3600m2 with two garages and a house for staff, located on the no…
9 room housein Povlja, Croatia
9 room house
Povlja, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 360 m²
€ 1,250,000
Brac, Selca - Povlja The facility is located in the first row to the sea. Distance to the s…
Housein Povlja, Croatia
House
Povlja, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 550,000
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
Villa 6 room villain Povlja, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 763 m²
€ 1,500,000
Brac - Pucisca. We are selling a luxury villa in the first row to the sea, located in a deep…

Properties features in Opcina Selca, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir