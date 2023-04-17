Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Opcina Selca
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
8 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
303 m²
€ 849,000
Brač, Selca, Sumartin, detached house of 303m2 on 3 floors with a garden of 815m2 and buildi…
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a three-story house with a swimming pool located near the village of Sumartin on th…
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa of 576 m2, located on a hilltop only 30 m from the sea …
9 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale is a beautiful three-story house located in a quiet location on the island of Brac.…
7 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,650,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale a beautiful old villa located in the center o…
4 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale is a house surrounded by untouched nature, located in a small seaside village on th…
2 room house
Selca, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Продается участок под застройку 1290 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте на южной стор…
4 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
160 m²
€ 600,000
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! House of 160m2, on 2 floors, on a plot of 2…
3 room house
Sumartin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 360,000
House for sale in an attractive location by the sea and the beach, living area 112m2 and gar…
Villa 5 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
576 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa of 576m2 on a plot of 3600m2 with two garages and a house for staff, located on the no…
9 room house
Povlja, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
360 m²
€ 1,250,000
Brac, Selca - Povlja The facility is located in the first row to the sea. Distance to the s…
House
Povlja, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 550,000
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
Villa 6 room villa
Povlja, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
763 m²
€ 1,500,000
Brac - Pucisca. We are selling a luxury villa in the first row to the sea, located in a deep…
Properties features in Opcina Selca, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map