Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Šibenik-Knin County
Opcina Rogoznica
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale is a two-story family house located on the seashore. The house is located on a larg…
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,699,000
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A large stone house with 6 apartments for sale, located in an attractive location in the fir…
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…
Properties features in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map