Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Opcina Rogoznica

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

13 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
Housein Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Villa 5 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
4 room housein Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale is a two-story family house located on the seashore. The house is located on a larg…
Housein Rogoznica, Croatia
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
7 room housein Rogoznica, Croatia
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,699,000
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
Villa 4 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
4 room housein Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
9 room housein Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
18 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A large stone house with 6 apartments for sale, located in an attractive location in the fir…
Villa 6 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 3 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
Villa 4 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…

Properties features in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir