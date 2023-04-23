Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Opcina Promina
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Promina, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Ljubotic, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Ljubotic, Croatia
4 bath 219 m²
€ 885,000
Welcome to this unique, statement piece property near one of the most beautiful sites in Cro…

Properties features in Opcina Promina, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir