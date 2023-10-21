Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Privlaka
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale near the sea …
€750,000
5 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,53M
5 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
€772,947
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with pool, first row to the sea A beautiful luxury villa is …
€1,15M
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with swimming pool A villa for sale in Privlaka near Zadar,…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
If you are looking for sandy beaches, amazing sunsets, and good prices for your real estate …
€890,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir