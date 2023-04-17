Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Opcina Primosten
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. …
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,750,000
Primošten, an attractive villa under construction characterized by modern design, located on…

Properties features in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir