Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

Villa 3 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. …

