  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Opcina Primosten
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
For sale a luxurious, newly built villa of 250 m2, located right by the sea in a picturesque…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. …
Housein Bratski Dolac, Croatia
House
Bratski Dolac, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 79,000
Primošten - hinterland, ruined stone house approx. 44 m2 on a plot of 640 m2. At a distance…
Villa 4 room villain Primosten, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Primosten, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,750,000
Primošten, an attractive villa under construction characterized by modern design, located on…
9 room housein Primosten, Croatia
9 room house
Primosten, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 7 bath 532 m²
€ 640,000
Primošten, family house with a beautiful view, not far from the beach. House area: 495 m2 …

