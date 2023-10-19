Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Primosten
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Primosten, Croatia
2 room apartment
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
€450,000
2 room apartment in Primosten, Croatia
2 room apartment
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
€500,000

Properties features in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir