Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Opcina Preko
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Preko, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opcina Preko, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
Продается недавно построенная роскошная вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Зада…
8 room house in Ugljan, Croatia
8 room house
Ugljan, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 276 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Two houses in the first row to the sea with a unique auxiliary building, Ugljan On the islan…

Properties features in Opcina Preko, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir