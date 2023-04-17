Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Postira, Croatia

Villa 4 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Postira, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
For sale exclusive two-story villa with a swimming pool on the north side of the island of B…
Villa 3 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 895,000
For sale a beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool located on the north side of the i…
Villa 5 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Postira, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet location on the island of Brac, just 20 meters…
Villa 4 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Postira, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a luxury stone villa located in a quiet location on a hill of a picturesque seas…
Villa 4 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Postira, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in a quiet location on a hill on the north side of the is…
Villa 3 room villain Postira, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Postira, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 630,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY !!! For sale is a beautiful stone villa located on a plot of 4…

Properties features in Opcina Postira, Croatia

