Apartments for sale in Opcina Postira, Croatia

3 room apartmentin Postira, Croatia
3 room apartment
Postira, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 186,725
New construction on the island of Brač, Postira, 2. floor, parking, 2 loggias The new buildi…
3 room apartmentin Postira, Croatia
3 room apartment
Postira, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 189,375
New construction on the island of Brač, Postira, 1. floor, parking, 2 loggias The new buildi…
3 room apartmentin Postira, Croatia
3 room apartment
Postira, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m² Number of floors 2
€ 278,050
New construction on the island of Brač, Postira, ground floor, parking, garden The new build…
2 room apartmentin Postira, Croatia
2 room apartment
Postira, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 157,950
Postira, Brač - apartments in new constructionA smaller residential building with 6 apartmen…

