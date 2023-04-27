Croatia
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Podstrana, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 290,000
Split, Šine, two bedroom apartment of 48.40 m2 in the basement of a residential building, so…
3 room apartment
Podstrana, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 450,000
Nicely decorated apartment for sale, located in Podstrana, approx. 10 km south of Split. The…
9 room house
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale a three-story house located in a quiet location in Podstran, 350 meters from the se…
9 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
25 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 3,000,000
For sale is a residential building with a total area of 1365.86 m2, located in a quiet locat…
9 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,290,000
For sale is a modern four-story residential building with an area of 600 m2, located in a qu…
Villa 4 room villa
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale a new villa of 358 m2, located in a quiet location in Podstrana, 100 m from the sea…
9 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
15 Number of rooms
12 bath
861 m²
€ 2,800,000
Podstrana, detached cascading house with a floor area of approximately 130m2 on 5 floors, …
9 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 3,000,000
SPLIT, PODSTRANA, detached house with a living area of 1200m2 on a plot of 1240m2. The house…
5 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
250 m²
€ 700,000
Podstrana, newly built, not yet occupied house with a living area of 250m2 on a plot of 580m…
Properties features in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
