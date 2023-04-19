Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Opcina Plitvicka Jezera
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room housein Rudanovac, Croatia
6 room house
Rudanovac, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 440,000
Plitvice Lakes Detached apartment house of 206 m2 built in 2019 on a plot of 1000 m2. It co…

Properties features in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir