Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Opcina Plitvicka Jezera
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia
1 bath 35 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 100,001
I24933 Plitvička Jezera

Properties features in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir