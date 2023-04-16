Show property on map Show properties list
9 room housein Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,950,000
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
4 room housein Orebic, Croatia
4 room house
Orebic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
9 room housein Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 6
€ 1,990,000
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
Villa 4 room villain Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješ…
Villa 9 room villain Viganj, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,780,000
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
Villa 4 room villain Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
6 room housein Stankovic, Croatia
6 room house
Stankovic, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
Villa with sea view, 300 m2, Stanković, Orebić The villa with a net usable area of ​​about 3…
9 room housein Podgorje, Croatia
9 room house
Podgorje, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 542 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1
House 542 m2 with a view of the Old Town of Korčula and the sea, Perna, Orebić House NKP 542…
5 room housein Orebic, Croatia
5 room house
Orebic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Traditional Dalmatian house, 172 m2, Orebić The house of approximately 172 m2 is located in …
Housein Loviste, Croatia
House
Loviste, Croatia
197 m²
€ 172,000
Unfinished house 197 m2 on a plot of 1150 m2, Lovište, Orebić, Pelješac Unfinished house in …
4 room housein Orebic, Croatia
4 room house
Orebic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
House with a large garden of 297 m2, Orebic, Peljesac peninsula Arranged and renovated house…
4 room apartmentin Orebic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Orebic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 4
€ 185,000
Four bedroom apartment, 125 m from the beach, 78 m2, Orebic The apartment with an excellent …
4 room apartmentin Loviste, Croatia
4 room apartment
Loviste, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 3 Floor
€ 180,000
Apartment with sea view, 50 m to the sea, newer construction, Lovište A rare opportunity, a …
Villa 4 room villain Podgorje, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Podgorje, Croatia
4 bath 480 m²
€ 2,200,000
Welcome to Orebic, a stunning place in the very south of Croatia! Located at Pelješac in sou…
9 room housein Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 312 m²
€ 460,000
OREBIĆ-HOUSE WITH 11 ROOMS FOR RENT living area 312m2 on 3 floors, with open sea view, 110m …

