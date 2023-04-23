Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Oprtalj, Croatia

2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Oprtalj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Oprtalj, Croatia
3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,050,000
The picturesque town of Oprtalj was first mentioned in 1115 on a 378 meter high hill. Venice…
Villa 3 room villa in Oprtalj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Oprtalj, Croatia
3 bath 310 m²
€ 600,000

Properties features in Opcina Oprtalj, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
