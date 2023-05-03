Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

5 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 bath 300 m²
€ 1,450,000
Čiovo is a small island situated in middle Dalmatia, almost an extension of the city of Trog…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
7 bath 300 m²
€ 1,850,000
The small island of Čiovo is located just across from the second-largest city in Croatia, Sp…
Villa 6 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 bath 300 m²
€ 2,100,000
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate agency, the leading agency in Croatia when it comes to findin…
Villa 3 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m²
€ 3,600,000
Seget, Seget Vranjica, exclusive house. Area: 500 m2. Environment: 580 m2. Pool: 4 x 6 m. Fo…
Villa 3 room villa in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 950,000
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…

