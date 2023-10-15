Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

3 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful Dalmatian detached house in Okrug Gornji, in a great location in the center. It co…
€260,000
5 room house with sea view, with parking in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5 room house with sea view, with parking
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 352 m²
Villa on the island of Ciovo for sale. Only 80 meters from the sea, raised above a small and…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Searching for a tropical-looking escape and breathtaking views? With this piece of land, we …
€4,50M

