Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 215,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 20m2 in the high attic of a smaller…
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 215,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the first floor of a smalle…
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 198,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 198,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 600,000
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
4 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² Number of floors 5
€ 299,000
Spacious ground floor apartment, Okrug Gornji, Island of Ciovo, 130 m2 The apartment of 130 …

Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir