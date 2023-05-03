Residential properties for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

Croatia
New buildings
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 215,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 20m2 in the high attic of a smaller…
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 215,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the first floor of a smalle…
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 198,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 198,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, apartment of 55m2 with a terrace of 10m2 on the ground floor of the hou…
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
327 m²
€ 1,650,000
Trogir, Ciovo-Okrug Donji, apartment building with 7 apartments House area: 327m2 Land are…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 600,000
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
480 m²
Price on request
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, residential and commercial building, 1ST ROW TO THE SEA, surface approx…
6 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
210 m²
€ 1,450,000
Čiovo, Okrug Donji, detached villa under construction with an area of 209.7 m2, on three flo…
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 299,000
Spacious ground floor apartment, Okrug Gornji, Island of Ciovo, 130 m2 The apartment of 130 …
4 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 295,000
Okrug Gornji, building under construction, 120 m2, on two floors, on a plot of 470 m2. This…
9 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 900,000
Okrug Gornji, south side, SECOND ROW, apartment house 270 m2 with 3 apartments, on a plot of…
Villa 6 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 bath
300 m²
€ 1,450,000
Čiovo is a small island situated in middle Dalmatia, almost an extension of the city of Trog…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
7 bath
300 m²
€ 1,850,000
The small island of Čiovo is located just across from the second-largest city in Croatia, Sp…
Villa 6 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 bath
300 m²
€ 2,100,000
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate agency, the leading agency in Croatia when it comes to findin…
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
5 bath
500 m²
€ 3,600,000
Seget, Seget Vranjica, exclusive house. Area: 500 m2. Environment: 580 m2. Pool: 4 x 6 m. Fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 950,000
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…
6 room house
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
175 m²
€ 286,000
Ciovo, Okrug Gornji, south side, family house for sale with a total area of 175 m2, on a plo…
Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Search using the map