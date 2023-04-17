Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia

5 properties total found
3 room housein Murvica, Croatia
3 room house
Murvica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 250,000
Brač, south side, 2 houses, 1st row from the sea in a beautiful bay on the south side of the…
3 room housein Nerezisca, Croatia
3 room house
Nerezisca, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
For sale a new house of 118 sq.m., located on a plot of 444 sq.m. in the village of Nerezhis…
Villa 6 room villain Nerezisca, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Nerezisca, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
Two villas under construction for sale, located in an exceptional location in the first row …
Villa 5 room villain Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia
5 bath 290 m²
€ 1,100,000
This wonderful all-stone mansion is waiting for a lover of traditional architecture! Right i…
4 room housein Nerezisca, Croatia
4 room house
Nerezisca, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 238 m²
€ 315,000
Brac, Nerezisca, a picturesque place in the heart of the island Detached house of approx. 2…

