Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Milna
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Milna, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
Villa 3 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Milna, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
We sell a new villa situated in small costal town on south-west side of Brač island. Villa h…
Villa 4 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Milna, Croatia
4 bath 375 m²
€ 1,275,000
Welcome to one of the most visited islands in the Adriatic sea Brač. Probably most famous fo…

Properties features in Opcina Milna, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir