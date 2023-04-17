Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Milna, Croatia

7 room housein Milna, Croatia
7 room house
Milna, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 324 m²
€ 570,000
Brač - Milna, detached house of 324m2, on 2 floors (ground floor and 1st floor), on a plot o…
Villa 6 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Milna, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,800,000
For sale a luxurious two-story villa in a beautiful bay on the south side of the island of B…
5 room housein Milna, Croatia
5 room house
Milna, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale a beautiful guest house in Milne on the island of Brac, just 90 meters from the cry…
Villa 3 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Milna, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
We sell a new villa situated in small costal town on south-west side of Brač island. Villa h…
Housein Milna, Croatia
House
Milna, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 547 m²
€ 110,000
Milna, we are selling an olive grove of 3547m2 with a legalized house of 23m2 (kitchen 7m2, …
7 room housein Milna, Croatia
7 room house
Milna, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 975,000
Detached house of approximately 300m2 is located on the island of Vis in a beautiful bay in …
9 room housein Milna, Croatia
9 room house
Milna, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 11 bath 367 m²
€ 420,000
Brač, Bobovišća, building land with old stone houses of 94 m2 and 273 m2 with a preliminary …
Villa 4 room villain Milna, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Milna, Croatia
4 bath 375 m²
€ 1,275,000
Welcome to one of the most visited islands in the Adriatic sea Brač. Probably most famous fo…
4 room housein Milna, Croatia
4 room house
Milna, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
BRAC, MILNA, detached stone house 5 m from the sea, on two floors, layout area of 100 m2, wi…
Housein Milna, Croatia
House
Milna, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 475,000
Brac, LuciceIn the first row by the sea in a beautiful location on the south side of the isl…

