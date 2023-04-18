Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villain Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,250,000
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Villa 3 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
2 bath 168 m²
€ 460,000
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…

