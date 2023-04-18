Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Marcana

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a luxury adjoining villa under construction, located in a quiet location in the sub…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a luxury villa located in a charming town in the heart of Istria. The villa has …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Prodol, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prodol, Croatia
3 bath
€ 490,000
FILIPANA House with pool & fitness hall Istria - Croatia   An absolutely class …

Properties features in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go