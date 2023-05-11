Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

3 room house in Pinezici, Croatia
3 room house
Pinezici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
Villa 6 room villa in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rakalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€ 460,000

