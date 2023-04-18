Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Marcana
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Prodol, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prodol, Croatia
3 bath
€ 490,000
FILIPANA House with pool & fitness hall Istria - Croatia   An absolutely class …

Properties features in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir