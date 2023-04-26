Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zidarici, Croatia
42 bath 378 m²
€ 1,650,000

Properties features in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir