Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
1
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vantacici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Vantacici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 199,000
I25576 Žubra
4 room apartment in Porat, Croatia
4 room apartment
Porat, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 450,001
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale i…
4 room apartment in Vantacici, Croatia
4 room apartment
Vantacici, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 430,001
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale i…
Villa 6 room villa in Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zidarici, Croatia
42 bath 378 m²
€ 1,650,000

Properties features in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir