  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Lumbarda
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Lumbarda, Croatia

9 room house in Lumbarda, Croatia
9 room house
Lumbarda, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 1 054 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Modern villa with panoramic sea view in Lumbarda, Korčula On the beautiful island of Korčula…
Villa 4 room villa in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lumbarda, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …

