Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lovran
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
9 room house in Dobrec, Croatia
9 room house
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 5
€2,50M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful, luxurious, stylish semi-detached house is located approx. 2 km from the center …
€800,000
5 room house with sea view, with garage in Ika, Croatia
5 room house with sea view, with garage
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property in the heart of a nature park! Učka Nature Park includes the mountain of…
€2,10M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - modern villa near the sea and Opatija, panoramic view A beautiful view o…
€935,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
LOVRAN - Luxury house in a row 100 m from the beach with a view of the sea Lovran got its n…
€449,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, LOVRAN- Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of land with a pr…
€3,70M

Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir