Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lovran
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

3 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 2
€680,000
2 room apartment in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
€510,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 10736
€330,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - first row to the sea, floor in a well-maintained historical villa with an …
€1,47M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - the entire ground floor of a house with a beautiful garden and garage near…
€300,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - Exclusive apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa, 120m2 with sea view, 100…
€680,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - luxury investment - 2 superbly renovated apartments in a historic villa 10…
€330,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
We proudly present this beautiful apartment in the heart of Lovran, just 200 meters from the…
€400,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrec, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - charming apartment 25m2 second row to the sea, newly furnished, historical…
€129,000

Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir