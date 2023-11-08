Residential properties for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - heavenly apartment in an imposing Austro-Hungarian villa! We proudly pre…
€1,30M
9 room house in Dobrec, Croatia
9 room house
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 5
€2,50M
3 room apartment in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 2
€680,000
2 room apartment in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dobrec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
€510,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 10736
€330,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful, luxurious, stylish semi-detached house is located approx. 2 km from the center …
€800,000
5 room house with sea view, with garage in Ika, Croatia
5 room house with sea view, with garage
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property in the heart of a nature park! Učka Nature Park includes the mountain of…
€2,10M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - modern villa near the sea and Opatija, panoramic view A beautiful view o…
€935,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - first row to the sea, floor in a well-maintained historical villa with an …
€1,47M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
LOVRAN - Luxury house in a row 100 m from the beach with a view of the sea Lovran got its n…
€449,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dobrec, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - the entire ground floor of a house with a beautiful garden and garage near…
€300,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, LOVRAN- Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of land with a pr…
€3,70M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - Exclusive apartment in an Austro-Hungarian villa, 120m2 with sea view, 100…
€680,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - luxury investment - 2 superbly renovated apartments in a historic villa 10…
€330,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
We proudly present this beautiful apartment in the heart of Lovran, just 200 meters from the…
€400,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrec, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - charming apartment 25m2 second row to the sea, newly furnished, historical…
€129,000

