Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Opcina Lokve

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Lokve, Croatia

1 property total found
5 room housein Lokve, Croatia
5 room house
Lokve, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m²
€ 700,000
Gorski Kotar, Lokve, detached house of approx. 320 m2 on two floors on a plot of 4,200 m2 of…

Properties features in Opcina Lokve, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go