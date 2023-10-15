Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

5 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Liznjan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 2
Ližnjan, a small village southeast of Pula located on a slope that slopes towards the sea, o…
€1,50M
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-detached villa for sale in an attractive village 300 meters from the sandy and pebble b…
€1,56M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - A house with two apartments, 140 m from the beach Vrh beach or punta Istr…
€534,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
PULA, MEDULIN - beautiful apartment with a balcony and a view in a new building, 100 meters …
€230,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
€1,60M

Properties features in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
