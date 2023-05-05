Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Liznjan
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sisan, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000

Properties features in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir