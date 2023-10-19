Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
€337,470
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/4
€402,000
2 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
€389,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
€337,470
2 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
€412,000
2 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
€330,000
2 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
€345,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
€399,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/2
€506,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/4
€456,085
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
€337,470
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
€399,000
5 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
5 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/2
€625,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
€330,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€350,000
4 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/2
€470,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
€456,085
4 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/4
€460,000
3 room apartment in Sisan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sisan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
€350,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Apartment near the beach At the southernmost point of the Istrian penins…
€370,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
PULA, MEDULIN - beautiful apartment with a balcony and a view in a new building, 100 meters …
€230,000

