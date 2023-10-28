Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lanisce

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Lanisce, Croatia

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Jelovice, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Jelovice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€850,000

Properties features in Opcina Lanisce, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir