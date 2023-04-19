Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Opcina Kriz
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Kriz, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room housein Kriz, Croatia
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 165,000
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…

Properties features in Opcina Kriz, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go