Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Opcina Kriz

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Kriz, Croatia

1 property total found
6 room housein Kriz, Croatia
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 165,000
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…

Properties features in Opcina Kriz, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go