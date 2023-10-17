Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Konavle
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Cavtat, Croatia
5 room apartment
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Floor 90
€312,000

Properties features in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir