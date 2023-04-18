Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Klis

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Klis, Croatia

5 properties total found
4 room housein Klis, Croatia
4 room house
Klis, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 990,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY !!! For sale is a beautiful house located on a hill in one of the m…
3 room housein Konjsko, Croatia
3 room house
Konjsko, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 82,000
Konjsko, we are selling 3 houses with a total area of 124m2 with a plot of 340 m2. House 1:…
Housein Vucevica, Croatia
House
Vucevica, Croatia
187 m²
€ 269,000
House with garage 30 m to the waterfront of 187 m2, Kastel Gomilica, Kastela The house is lo…
3 room housein Klis, Croatia
3 room house
Klis, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
Price on request
KLIS, family house of 123m2 with a garage of 36m2 on a plot of 697m2. The ground floor has a…
4 room housein Klis, Croatia
4 room house
Klis, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 315 m²
€ 1,000,010
Klis, detached villa with a total area of 315m2 with a cultivated garden and outdoor pool on…

Properties features in Opcina Klis, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
