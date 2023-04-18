Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Kastelir - Labinci

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Opcina Kastelir - Labinci, Croatia

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Kastelir, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kastelir, Croatia
3 bath 168 m²
€ 430,000
This brand new, beautiful villa is located in Kastelir, a small town 8 km from the sea and 1…

Properties features in Opcina Kastelir - Labinci, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir